At our home and many others here in Wisconsin, the past two weekends have been all about gardening, getting plants we began as seeds in late February into the ground. As we weeded beds, prepared soil, and finally planted tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and other vegetables, my husband and I hoped for a bountiful harvest. But with gardening, you never know what cards Mother Nature will deal. She could throw down a rainy summer with little sunshine or a dry, hot season that bakes the soil. Nothing is certain.