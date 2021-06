Although the last 15 months have felt like an episode of “The Twilight Zone” with the world redefining the “new normal” under the grip of an unprecedented pandemic, I am beginning to feel guarded optimism for a better tomorrow as more people are vaccinated in the U.S. and case numbers decline. We may not be back to the good ole’ days of carefree summer fun, but we are getting there and that brings me hope that this year's summer plans won’t be canceled like they were in 2020.