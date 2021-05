Pittsburg State University is recognizing 24 employees who have served in academic and support roles and are retiring at the end of the fiscal year. “It's difficult to calculate the kind of impact each of these Gorillas have had on the university as a whole, on their departments, and on individual students, but just looking at the length of their service, one can imagine that it is significant,” said PSU President Steve Scott. “We wish them all the best in this next chapter of their lives, and thank them sincerely for the difference they’ve made.”