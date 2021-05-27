‘Loki’: Everything You Need to Know Before His New Marvel Series
It’s been a long strange trip for Loki. He fought with his brother over the throne of Asgard. He fought with his brother again while trying to lead an alien invasion and conquer the Earth. He fought with his brother again over the Aether. (He really likes to fight with his brother.) Then he sort of helped his brother when their sister tried to take the throne of Asgard. (It’s really a very nice chair.) Then he died trying to protect an Infinity Stone from Thanos.krna.com