‘Loki’: Everything You Need to Know Before His New Marvel Series

Did Loki's villain just create Marvel's What If...? animated series? Of all the projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 lineup, What If...? was expected to be more of an anthology series than a direct tie-in to the MCU saga - but Loki episode 2 just changed all that. Thanks to Loki's villain (a variant Loki whose identity is also revealed), a major change gets made to the MCU, and the results of that change have presumably set the stage for What If...?. It would be another great connective thread in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a great incentive for fans to tune in for What If...?.