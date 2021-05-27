Cancel
Decatur, IL

LETTER: Infrastructure needs immediate help

Herald & Review
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know there are times when you think that things could not get worse than they have been. Right? Well, guess what, it is going to happen. I'll get right to the point. Some where in the United States there is a bridge, and probably more that one, that is on the verge of collapse. When it does, there will be some people who will be on that bridge,who will die, and all because some of our so-called U.S. Senators and House of Representatives of the "conservative party" say the infrastructure bill cost too much, it is too high.

