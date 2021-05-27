Pink flamingos flock to Jasper County yards for Fostering Hope fundraiser

Those flocks of pink flamingos you might be seeing in yards are not inspired by a curb-appeal trend but are a part of a fundraiser to benefit nearly 500 foster care children throughout Jasper County.

Fostering Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to serving and supporting the foster care community in Southwest Missouri. This will be its fourth year to conduct the fundraiser that starts in mid-May and continues through June 25.

The goal is to raise $5,000. The fundraiser is sponsored by Pineapple Bliss, which also has pink T-shirts on sale for $20 for the cause. According to the Fostering Hope website, $20 per month can support one child in foster care in the community.

“Proceeds are used to support our program throughout the year,” said Sarah Burch, Fostering Hope executive director. “It supports our Caring Closet, and we do a lot of things for kids throughout the year like sending them birthday cards or books. We have a foster parent night out event.”

Part of Fostering Hope, the Caring Closet in Carl Junction provides clothes, shoes, toiletries and toys for foster families. Burch said they’re in need of summer pajamas, socks and underwear.

“Unfortunately, when kids get put in foster care, they often don’t get to bring a lot of stuff with them,” she said. “And a lot of the times, the things they bring don’t fit, or they’re too worn out. It’s a place they can go to stock up, and everything is donated by the community.”

Every summer, Fostering Hope launches the Great Flamingo Migration fundraiser to help benefit children in foster care. A team of trained flamingo wranglers will install a flock with 24 flamingos for $25 with any additional flocks for $10 each. The flamingos stay in a yard for 24 to 48 hours before they’re relocated. The locations that are receive a flock will receive a note explaining the fundraiser and who sent the plastic birds.

“We’ve had about 36 yards sign up this year, and we’ve flocked 24 so far,” Burch said. “Every year, it grows a little bit. The first year, we didn’t know what to expect. But most people think it’s fun. It’s a great way for us to get the word out about our organization, raise awareness for our foster care community and raise money for the children.”

The lawn of Jasper County Emergency Services in Carthage was sported a flock of 96 flamingos Wednesday afternoon. The birds can be installed in Joplin, Carthage, Carl Junction, Webb City and the area. Each resident who receives a flock will also receive a coupon for a free small item at Pineapple Bliss.

“It usually works out where whoever gets flocked, about 40% of the time, they’ll sign up to flock someone else, and it just keeps going,” Burch said.

Marsha Ramm, chief flamingo wrangler, looks forward to the fundraiser every year. On Wednesday in Carthage, she decked out some of the birds in mini cowboy hats and bandanas while others engaged in activities such as playing guitar or playing darts.

“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s something that you can get a lot of joy out of,” Ramm said. “I bought some little sun bonnets at the Dollar Store, got them wet and turned them into cowboy hats. I just love it so much. I’ve had two people stop by while I was putting them in and donate right then.”

April Ford, executive director of Jasper County Emergency Services, said several employees at the center are foster parents themselves or have adopted children. Ford and her husband, Corey, are also passionate about fostering.

“There’s so many people and families out there who are raising these little ones that need a loving home and support,” Ford said. “It’s hard to take on a child, but when you do, knowing that you have organizations in the community that are here (for) you, it’s so helpful. and I love the fact that they come out here and volunteer their time. It’s a really cool fundraiser.”

A pink flamingo joins 95 others Wednesday at the county's 911 dispatching center in Carthage as part of a fundraiser to assist foster children. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Josh Pruitt, Jasper County Emergency Services team leader, has been involved in other fundraisers over the years and jumped at the opportunity when he learned about the Great Flamingo Migration and immediately came on board. Now, he’s been involved every year and purchased four flocks of flamingos.

“I’ve flocked three yards this year, but in total, about six or seven yards,” Pruitt said. “I just like to help the community.”

For more information, email Fostering Hope at info@fostering-hope.com or message them on their Facebook page. Flamingo applications and payment can be completed online here.