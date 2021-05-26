Cornhole Challenge tournament in Reserve, adoptable greyhounds and more metro community news
CORNHOLE CHALLENGE TOURNAMENT: The bags will start flying at 10 a.m. May 29, in the Cornhole Challenge tournament in the gym at Regala Park, 194 Regala Park Road, Reserve. The fun will continue until 7 p.m. The cost to play is $50 for a team of two, or $20 for a single-entry blind draw. Preregistration is available through the Scoreholio app. For information, call Brent Dicharry at (225) 806-3307.www.nola.com