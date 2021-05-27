Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springdale, AR

The days of a swab up the nose for COVID-19 testing are coming to an end with NOWDiagnostic's fingerstick test

Paris Express
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe days of having a swab stuck up your nose for a COVID-19 test have come to an end. A Springdale-based business, NOWDiagnostics, Inc., announced Wednesday it has received emergency use authorization for its ADEXUSDx COVID-19 antibody test that uses a drop of blood from a finger. The authorization is for use in moderate-complex settings and at the point-of-care from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

www.paris-express.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Springdale, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Springdale, AR
Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Steve Womack
Person
John Boozman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Test#Covid 19#Urine Test#Nowdiagnostics Inc#Covid#Nowdiagnostics#Fda#Clia#Ce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Safeguard DNA Diagnostics Launches Rhinostics Dry Collection Swabs for COVID Testing as Primary Collection Devices for Its Laboratories in the Philippines

CAMBRIDGE, Mass & MANILA, Philippines & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2021-- Safeguard DNA Diagnostics Inc, SDDI, one of the largest chains of infectious disease laboratories in the Philippines, has introduced COVID sample collection using the Rhinosticsᵗᵐ dry nasal and nasopharyngeal collection swabs. The dry swabs are being introduced at its facilities in Metro Manila, Davao and Negros Occidental. In addition, SDDI will act as the exclusive distributor of Rhinostics in the Philippines.
ScienceEurekAlert

COVID-19 PCR tests can be freeze dried

In fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not just the vaccines that require complicated cold supply chains and refrigerated storage. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests -- often considered the "gold standard" of testing -- also have enzymes and reagents that need to be frozen. Northwestern University researchers have discovered that commercially...
Public HealthArkansas Business

UA, NOWDiagnostics Partner for COVID-19 Study

The University of Arkansas and NOWDiagnostics Inc. of Springdale announced a partnership Tuesday to study the prevalence of coronavirus antibodies among UA students, staff and faculty. The company will use its ADEXUSDx COVID-19 test for the study. NOWDiagnositcs received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in...
Public HealthPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19 testing

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has yet again updated its policies in relation to COVID-19. The agency is now reporting people who have been fully vaccinated can skip future COVID-19 testing. The CDC said recently that most people who have received the full course of shots and...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Why not test for COVID-19 antibodies?

I have one question regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine. Why aren't we testing for antibodies? From what I understand, it is an easy test to administer. Between the vaccination rate and the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus, we may just have our herd immunity. Then one could show their antibody test or their vaccine card to prove immunity.
ScienceNewswise

Saliva can be more effective than nasopharyngeal swabs for COVID-19 testing

Newswise — Philadelphia, June 10, 2021 - The collection of nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) samples for COVID-19 diagnostic testing poses challenges including exposure risk to healthcare workers and supply chain constraints. Saliva samples are easier to collect but can be mixed with mucus or blood, and some studies have found they produce less accurate results. A team of researchers has found that an innovative protocol that processes saliva samples with a bead mill homogenizer before real-time PCR (RT-PCR) testing results in higher sensitivity compared to NPS samples. Their protocol appears in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, published by Elsevier.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Scientists racing to come up with tests for new COVID variants

Ottawa researchers are racing to create tests that will track the latest COVID-19 variants of concern in wastewater, part of an expanding effort to better understand how the virus that causes COVID-19 is changing over time. More than $338,000 in funding announced this week from Genome Canada, Ontario Genomics and...
Public Healthwjol.com

COVID-19 Testing Levels Decreasing

(AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File) Illinois health officials say the level of COVID-19 testing in the state is decreasing. They say there has been a dramatic drop in testing over the past few weeks. Officials cite a rise in vaccination numbers and the fact that schools are out of session as factors in the drop.
Garden City, NYnutraingredients-usa.com

Supplement manufacturer seeks to up game in COVID-19 testing

ProPhase Labs, a dietary supplement manufacturer and medical testing company, has announced a plan to better market a COVID-19 test and to move into the genomic testing sphere. Garden City, NY-based ProPhase Labs, once known for making the Cold EEZE OTC remedy, moved into the manufacture of dietary supplements​​ prior...
The Verge

Amazon’s COVID-19 test is now available to consumers

Amazon is selling its own COVID-19 test kit directly to customers. Results from the test will appear on an Amazon diagnostics website that was originally designed for use by Amazon employees. The test’s public availability was first reported by Stat News. The test is on sale for $39.99 and has...
Philadelphia, PAphl17.com

BinaxNow COVID-19 Self Test

Last week, Philadelphia joined the rest of the state in dropping venue capacity limits and the outdoor mask mandate. But as summer gatherings ramp back up, it’s important to continue to be Covid cautious. Cheryl Nelson is a safety and preparedness expert and she joined with a new, Covid-19 self test you should know about, now available at major retailers, including free self tests for some people at Walgreens.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Free COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Available

Humboldt County Public Health announced this afternoon that organizations and businesses will be eligible to receive COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at no cost through California's Testing Task Force. According to the TTF, antigen tests, which give results within 15 to 30 minutes, are most useful for routine testing of a...
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana to close OptumServe’s COVID-19 testing sites at end of June

The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday said it will close COVID-19 testing sites across the state operated by OptumServe Health Services on June 30. The large-scale testing partnership was launched in April 2020 to make it easier for Hoosiers to get tested for the coronavirus and provide the health department with meaningful pandemic data.
Public HealthBoston University

Pooled Testing for COVID-19 to Begin This Week

New method will reduce cost of testing and is especially effective when positive rates are low. As the gradual repopulation of the BU campus begins this week, the University is doing a pilot test of a new way to keep a close eye on the incidence of COVID-19 in the BU community. Pooled testing, which tests more people with the same amount of resources and is particularly effective when positive rates are low, begins this week on both the Charles River Campus and the Medical Campus.
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Free COVID-19 testing coming to Lanakila Health Center

HONOLULU – The Hawai'i Department of Health (DOH) announced on Wednesday that it will offer free COVID-19 rapid tests at the Lanakila Health Center in Kalihi this coming Saturday, June 12 and next Saturday, June 19. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days. "As...
Public Healthpmldaily.com

Govt moots mass Covid-19 testing amidst complaints of lost test swabs, ‘fake’ official statistics

KAMPALA — The government of Uganda is in final stages of rolling out mass Covid-19 testing, PML Daily has learnt. Unconfirmed reports indicate that the Covid-19 Task Force, recently enlisted by President Yoweri Museveni has recommended the mass testing as a way to mitigate the fast spreading pandemic that is ravaging the country. A source close to the task force, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak for the government, stated that the announcement of the mass testing would be announced soon.
Medical SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Nference And Mayo Clinic Study Confirms No Significant Link Between Blood Clot Development And COVID-19 Vaccines

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nference , the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven health technology company, today announced publication of a study in the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases that analyzed Mayo Clinic health records with nference AI software to suggest that cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is not significantly linked to COVID-19 vaccines. The journal publishes peer-reviewed original papers on basic and clinical science related to the fields of stroke and cerebrovascular diseases.
Health ServicesStamford Advocate

Molecular Laboratory, Discover Labs, Provides Fast Diagnostic Testing for Clinicians, Physicians, Doctors and Nursing Homes

Discover Labs Launches Same-Day COVID-19 Test Results for Patients Nationwide. Discover Labs, a full-service, diagnostic laboratory, has announced its launch of fast diagnostic testing for nursing homes, primary care doctors, clinics, and prescribing physicians nationwide. In addition to offering same-day COVID-19 test results, Discover Labs also provides testing for Urinary...