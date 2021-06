RALEIGH, N.C. (June 9, 2021) – Wake Tech is pleased to welcome Robin Pate as Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations. Pate joins Wake Tech from the Kay Yow Cancer Fund where he served as the Director of Events and Partners. He previously served as Director of Community Development for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Both positions included significant fundraising responsibilities. Pate also has experience running large events at the NCAA Women's Final Four and organizing national golf tournaments and conferences. He has also managed an apparel program.