Square Enix announced during Final Fantasy XIV’s Digital Fan Fest that the game’s fourth expansion, Endwalker, will officially release on November 23rd, 2021. In addition to the release date, producer and director Naoki Yoshida revealed the second new Job that will join the Sage in the expansion. Players who purchase Endwalker will be able to explore the world as the new Reaper Job. The Reaper is a melee DPS that wields a scythe and can call upon an avatar from the Void to aid them in battle. Check out the class in action in the trailer below: