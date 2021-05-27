Meet Taylor Stanley, who leads Matt Ryan's new nonprofit organization

Check out our series highlighting new 2021 player signings for the Houston Texans. Get to know wide receiver Taywan Taylor, signed as a free agent on May 20, 2021. Taylor, selected by Tennessee in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, played his first two seasons (2017-18) with the Titans. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2019 season and appeared in three games with one start. Taylor returned three kickoffs for 53 yards, averaging 17.7 yards per return. As a rookie in 2017, Taylor saw action in all 16 games (four starts) and caught 16 passes for 231 yards (14.4 avg.) with one touchdown, along with eight rushes for 43 yards (5.4 avg.). His scored his first NFL touchdown on a season-long 53-yard reception in Week 6 vs. Indianapolis (October 16, 2017). Taylor played four seasons (2013-16) at Western Kentucky. He finished his career as the Western Kentucky career leader in receptions (253), receiving yards (4,234) and receiving touchdowns (41). Named captain in 2016, Taylor earned first team All-Conference USA honors and was a two-time semifinalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top wide receiver. He graduated with a degree in elementary education. At Pleasure Ridge Park High School in Louisville, Taylor led the football team to a 14-1 season in 2012, catching a team-best 52 passes for 1,169 yards (22.5 avg.). He also scored on 14 touchdown receptions, two rushing touchdowns and one interception returned for a touchdown. During the 2017 NFL Draft, Taylor became just the second-highest draft pick in program history.