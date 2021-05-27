The Triad of Radical Ideas Behind the Anti-Racism Crusade

UMass Boston continues to be one of the most diverse universities in the United States. It constantly ranks as one of the most diverse, year after year. Although UMass Boston is located in one of the most segregated cities in the United States, UMass Boston stands as a shining light for those looking for a four-year public university education. With its subsidized tuition, it is no wonder that UMass Boston continues to attract low-income students from across Massachusetts and across America. Many of these low-income students come from historically marginalized African-American communities. As such, UMass Boston has a critical role to play in fighting against the constant racism. However, with recent racist activity on our sister campus, the role that UMass Boston has to play in fighting systematic racism suddenly finds itself to be in the spotlight. What are the ways that UMass Boston is responding to this racially motivated activity, and what are some ways its response can be improved to better reflect the feelings of the student body?

