CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

The Triad of Radical Ideas Behind the Anti-Racism Crusade

By Red Jahncke
ctexaminer.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleReverend Steven R. Jungkeit, a white minister in the small all-White (99.8% non-Black) Connecticut town of Lyme-Old Lyme (pop 10,000) claims to be collaborating with the local school system “to teach the history of racism and enslavement in the area” as one part of a social justice project launched by his...

ctexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
umassmedia.com

Performative anti-racism

UMass Boston continues to be one of the most diverse universities in the United States. It constantly ranks as one of the most diverse, year after year. Although UMass Boston is located in one of the most segregated cities in the United States, UMass Boston stands as a shining light for those looking for a four-year public university education. With its subsidized tuition, it is no wonder that UMass Boston continues to attract low-income students from across Massachusetts and across America. Many of these low-income students come from historically marginalized African-American communities. As such, UMass Boston has a critical role to play in fighting against the constant racism. However, with recent racist activity on our sister campus, the role that UMass Boston has to play in fighting systematic racism suddenly finds itself to be in the spotlight. What are the ways that UMass Boston is responding to this racially motivated activity, and what are some ways its response can be improved to better reflect the feelings of the student body?
BOSTON, MA
Reason.com

A Different Approach to Anti-Racism

Chloé Valdary had an unusual childhood. She grew up in a Christian family, but one that celebrated Jewish holy days. She was raised in New Orleans, a city dominated by Catholicism and its symbols, but her church was anti-Catholic. She's black, but her first steps into identity politics and activism were in opposition to antisemitism. And even with her religious upbringing, it was something an agnostic professor said that provoked her eureka moment.
SOCIETY
Variety

Byron Allen’s Fight Against Racial Discrimination Has Roots in Inspiration From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

There are still millions of Americans among us who remember where they were when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968 and countless millions more who have been inspired by the legacy of King’s historic work on behalf of civil rights. But there are few who’ve put their careers and companies on the line to advance King’s work more emphatically and dramatically than Byron Allen. In 2015, after settling a long-running lawsuit against AT&T for discrimination, Allen’s Entertainment Studios filed a $10 billion lawsuit against Charter Communications, claiming the telecommunications giant was in violation of the 1966 Civil Rights...
SOCIETY
amherstindy.org

Letter: Jones Trustees’ Anti-racism Resolution Is Self-Serving, Tone Deaf

It is impossible for me to see this on-the-surface admirable statement so horrendously timed — 2 weeks before the contentious library vote —as anything but a political move to build support for the controversial library project. I am not usually a cynical person and believe in trying to see good intentions. There are clearly very good if naive intentions here. But why couldn’t they wait until November 3 to make this announcement so it doesn’t appear to be a political stunt?
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
keizertimes.com

Commitment to equity and anti-racism

Satya Chandragiri, chair of the Salem-Keizer Public School Board. While I deeply continue to be concerned about the issue of addressing white supremacy and racism, but I am more concerned about our district and board’s ability and credibility to sustainably undertake this task at this time. Furthermore, I am concerned about continued alienation of our large sections of moderate community who are wrongly labeled as supremacist, race traitors, threatened, shamed, doxed, or further alienated or made invisible or discounted in this discussion.
SALEM, OR
uctv.tv

Anti-Racism and Building an Inclusive Culture

The race equity movement has left us with greater awareness of the urgent need for changes in the way we interact and run our businesses and institutions. This discussion features a frank discussion on what one psychiatry department has done to address interpersonal and systemic racism, as well as insight from an expert on a compassion-based approach for insightfully seeing and discussing race, and being actively anti-racist. Panelists: Rhonda Magee, JD, Professor of Law, University of San Francisco; Michelle Porche, EdD, Associate Adjunct Professor, UCSF Dept. of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences; Matthew State, MD, PhD, Oberndorf Family Distinguished Professor and Chair, UCSF Dept. of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Moderated by Elissa Epel, PhD, Vice Chair for Adult Psychology, UCSF. Recorded on 07/01/2021. (#37477)
SOCIETY
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Guest columnist Maddie Raymond: ‘We must practice active anti-racism’

Recently, I got into a car accident. I backed into somebody’s car while they stood and watched. I cried, I laughed, and my friend had to drive me back to school while I got it together. But that was the extent of the damages. A couple hours later, I had snapped back to normal. My whiteness made sure of that.
SOCIETY
CBS News

White evangelicals dealing with racial issues and faith: "If I've been wrong about that, what else have I been wrong about?"

Watch the CBSN Originals documentary "An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide" in the video player above. At Koinonia Church in Nashville, Tennessee, Alan and Penny Godwin watch as Pastor Mika Edmondson preaches about racism that existed in some Christian communities for centuries. The Godwins, who belonged to a predominantly White...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Daily Beast

Ohio Schools Freak Over Critical Race Theory, Dump Anti-Racism Reforms

The Ohio State Board of Education has backtracked on its own efforts to fight racism, voting Wednesday evening to repeal a resolution that demanded equity for students of color. School board members reportedly voiced concerns that the initial anti-racism resolution—crafted at the height of the George Floyd protests—would promote division,...
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Black MAGA Man Complains His Sentence for Threats Is Racist

A Black man who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and then posted threats against Congress complained about a 14-month sentence for his crime, telling the judge it was “racism.” Troy Smocks, of Dallas, was not charged with entering the Capitol and rioting, but he made menacing comments about the lawmakers who upheld the election of Joe Biden. “Let’s hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are,” he wrote on Parler. When Smocks, who pleaded guilty, learned his sentence—which was shorter than the five years maximum he could have received—he was livid. “Your honor, this is racism,” he said, referencing a white rioter who got a lesser punishment and even invoking Martin Luther King Jr.
SOCIETY
Axios

Southlake schools fight over anti-racism book

Schools in Southlake are re-evaluating which books teachers can keep in their classroom libraries after backlash over an anti-racism book. Why it matters: The wealthy Tarrant County suburb has become a front line in the national fight over the way schools handle issues of race and personal identity. What’s happening:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
ngxchange.org

October Anti-Racism Rally Monday Oct. 25

New Gloucester United Against Racism invites you to join us for our next monthly peaceful rally, Monday October 25 at 5:00 pm in front of Coolidge Family Farm in the Upper Village. We simply stand with smiles and signs in support of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color to remind passersby that racism exists everywhere and that people who care can work to do something about it.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Anti Racism#Triad#Racism#Black History#Lyme Old Lyme#New York Times#Crt#1619 Project#Wikipedia#African American#Kkk#White Americans
msmagazine.com

Anti-Racism Should Be Taught to Students—And Their Parents: “This Is About the Future of Our Schools”

We solve problems by having honest and courageous conversations. Banning conversations about racism in the schools—aside from being a form of censorship—does not allow these conversations to happen. “Journey to Justice: A Critical Race Theory Primer” is a joint initiative between Ms. magazine, the National Women’s Studies Association (NWSA) and...
EDUCATION
cbslocal.com

Critical Race Theory Law Could Be Behind Latest Racism Controversy In Texas

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – New allegations of racism in Southlake will seem for many like old news: until you look deeper into the root of the current issue, Texas’ controversial new law banning so called “critical race theory.”. “If your elementary school child is being taught critical race theory, you...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy