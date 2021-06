Andrew Projansky ’21 will enter a physics Ph.D. program at Dartmouth College this fall. Here he talks about his interest in the subject and what led him on his path. I applied to a lot of Ph.D. programs for physics; Dartmouth was one of my, if not my top choice. I was looking for a respected school where there was a large number of faculty in quantum information and quantum computing. There were so many schools that were high ranking that didn’t have any strength in quantum computing, while Dartmouth seems to only be increasing the amount of quantum computing research they’re doing.