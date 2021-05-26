newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Guilco Family Dental Inks 5-Year Lease Deal At Fort Lauderdale Medical Building, Bringing Building To 100% Occupied

cre-sources.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerger Commercial Realty/Corfac International Vice President Brian Batchelder and Senior Sales Associate Jonathan Thiel represented landlord J.I.D.A.H. REAL ESTATE II, INC. in a five-year, 1,811-square-foot lease deal with Guilco Family Dental, Inc. at the Saban Building, located at 2151 East Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Berger Commercial Realty Sales Associate...

cre-sources.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#The Saban Building#Holy Cross Hospital#Inc#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Fort Lauderdale, FLcre-sources.com

Berger Commercial Realty Negotiates 18,000-SF Industrial Lease Deal, Bringing Schaefer Industrial Park To 100% Occupancy

Senior Sales Associate Jonathan Thiel and Senior Vice President St. George Guardabassi represented the landlord, Schaefer Industries, Inc., in a 18,129 -square-foot industrial lease at Schaefer Industrial Park, located at 3301-3390 SW 13th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Modern Door Factory, LLC is a manufacturer of European-style doors with contemporary...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Fort Lauderdale, FLbudgettravel.com

Deal Alert: New Fort Lauderdale Kimpton Hotel near Beaches

Save now. Choose your travel dates later. Fully refundable. Find both serenity and a buzzing social scene at this new Fort Lauderdale hotel, located on a peaceful stretch of the Intracoastal Waterway and just a block from the bustling beach shoreline. It recently opened in April so be one of the first to stay at this breezy, laid-back spot and save up to $100 per night on stays into fall.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Florida’s First Affordable Housing Unit for LGBTQ+ Seniors Opens in Broward

LGBTQ+ senior citizens in South Florida have a new housing option in Broward County. The Residences at Equality Park, on a five-acre campus north of Fort Lauderdale in the City of Wilton Manors, is the first affordable housing project in the state with services supporting the population — which is often overlooked and discriminated against.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Staff shortages now forcing some South Florida restaurants to go dark, limit hours

After weeks of working 16-hour shifts to cover for a manager who quit, Adam Kanner shut down his Fort Lauderdale juice bar Myapapaya on the River – and felt instant relief. Overworked employees had “started dropping like flies” at Kanner’s waterfront shop on Federal Highway. So in early April – down a shift manager, two line cooks, a food runner and servers – he transferred remaining workers ...
Broward County, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Broward County COVID-19 Vaccinations Sites for Kids 12-15

Now that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for kids ages 12 through 15, several sites across the county and South Florida are now administering the vaccine to the younger population. The following Broward County locations are available for vaccines and require no appointment or insurance. Coral Springs. Coral...
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
Pompano Beach Daily

Start immediately with these jobs in Pompano Beach

These companies in Pompano Beach are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in Florida; 2. Sales-Customer Service Experience Wanted-Work From Home; 3. Customer Service Associate - FT / PT; 4. Remote Customer Support Associate; 5. Work-From-Home Customer Service Representative; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 7. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 8. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts; 9. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Coral Springs, FL; 10. Moving Sales Consultant A+ Rated Carrier (Work From Home);