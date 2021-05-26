Guilco Family Dental Inks 5-Year Lease Deal At Fort Lauderdale Medical Building, Bringing Building To 100% Occupied

Save now. Choose your travel dates later. Fully refundable. Find both serenity and a buzzing social scene at this new Fort Lauderdale hotel, located on a peaceful stretch of the Intracoastal Waterway and just a block from the bustling beach shoreline. It recently opened in April so be one of the first to stay at this breezy, laid-back spot and save up to $100 per night on stays into fall.