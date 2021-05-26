Guilco Family Dental Inks 5-Year Lease Deal At Fort Lauderdale Medical Building, Bringing Building To 100% Occupied
Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International Vice President Brian Batchelder and Senior Sales Associate Jonathan Thiel represented landlord J.I.D.A.H. REAL ESTATE II, INC. in a five-year, 1,811-square-foot lease deal with Guilco Family Dental, Inc. at the Saban Building, located at 2151 East Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Berger Commercial Realty Sales Associate...cre-sources.com