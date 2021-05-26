newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linn County, IA

Linn County’s overflow shelter is closing on Monday

By Izabela Zaluska
littlevillagemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinn County’s overflow shelter will close on Monday after being open for a year and a half. The overflow shelter located at the Fillmore Center, 520 11th St NW, is typically open from November to March to address winter housing needs. It’s staffed by employees from Willis Dady Homeless Services and is a no-barrier homeless shelter, which means individuals aren’t required to provide the reason for their lack of other housing options and don’t have to be sober to be admitted.

littlevillagemag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Linn County, IA
Society
Linn County, IA
Government
County
Linn County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Homelessness#Homeless People#Public Housing#St Nw#The Board Of Supervisors#Fillmore Center#Little Village#Overflow Shelter#Shelter Placement#Supervisor Ben Rogers#Finding Permanent Housing#Showers#March#November#Mayor Brad Hart#Winter#Employees#Mailbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Des Moines, IAKBUR

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids mayors lift mask mandates

Des Moines, Ia- The mayor of Iowa’s largest city has rescinded the mask mandate he issued in Des Moines last August. Radio Iowa reports Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says he’s following C-D-C recommendations that those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or maintain distance from others.
Marion, IAthegazette.com

Marion’s Swamp Fox Bookstore aims for ‘community’

“Really having something that’s about the community” is how Ursla Lanphear describes Swamp Fox Bookstore’s mission. “It’s Marion’s community. “We each have our areas that we tend to read and love and are passionate about, but I would say the overlying thing is we wanted something that’s not cookie-cutter, and Marion-specific.”
Cedar Rapids, IAHawk Eye

ITC Midwest will start aerial power line inspections next week

CEDAR RAPIDS — ITC Midwest is advising local residents not to be alarmed if they see low-flying helicopters near transmission lines starting on May 24. The electric utility company based in Cedar Rapids said in a media release it will conduct aerial patrols of high-voltage electric transmission structures and lines in the area, including Burlington, Fort Madison, and Keokuk.
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Another Linn County gambling vote, but gaming has changed

Given all the talk this week about a Linn County gambling referendum this fall, I tried this past week to get in touch with Jonathan Swain. He’s president of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the casino company leading a group of investors that holds all the cards when it comes to the possibility of a casino, someday, in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Cat thrown into Cedar River is recovering

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 7-year-old orange tabby cat that was tossed into the Cedar River Monday from the Third Avenue Bridge is resting comfortably at Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control, according to the shelter’s Program Manager, Ronnie Schlabs. According to Schlabs, the cat — named Julie Ann by her...
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Cedar Rapids, IAlittlevillagemag.com

Mayor Brad Hart again modifies mask mandate in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart has further eased the mask mandate in Cedar Rapids to align with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing their masks indoors. This guidance comes two weeks after the CDC issued recommendations that relaxed mask-wearing outdoors for fully vaccinated people.
Cedar Rapids, IACedar Valley Daily Times

ITC Midwest conducting aerial patrols of transmission lines

CEDAR RAPIDS — ITC Midwest will be conducting aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout its service territory from approximately May 24 – June 3, weather permitting. Helicopter patrols provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system owned and operated by ITC Midwest. The inspection flights are...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa closing in on 38% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Iowa saw 12,682 more residents fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of early Saturday afternoon, for a total of 1,207,455. That means 37.82 percent of all Iowans have received a full series of vaccinations against a virus that has claimed the lives of 6,000 Iowans in the past 14 months.
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Pet of the Week — Lilian

Lilian is a 57-pound adult female coonhound mix with brown, black and white fur, available for adoption at Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control, 7241 Washington View Pkwy. SW. Lillian came into the shelter as a stray but is sweet and laid back, has done well with other dogs at the shelter, and has shown some signs of having been previously house trained. The shelter has a limited opening and still encourages appointments for adoption inquiries. Call (319) 286-5993 for more information. (Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control)