Linn County’s overflow shelter is closing on Monday
Linn County's overflow shelter will close on Monday after being open for a year and a half. The overflow shelter located at the Fillmore Center, 520 11th St NW, is typically open from November to March to address winter housing needs. It's staffed by employees from Willis Dady Homeless Services and is a no-barrier homeless shelter, which means individuals aren't required to provide the reason for their lack of other housing options and don't have to be sober to be admitted.