City approaches hospital district in quest to purchase former health care facility

Item File PhotoA view of the former Ella Smither Geriatric Center from the corner of Avenue O and 11th Street.

An abandoned medical facility in the heart of Huntsville could soon be acquired by the city.

Members of the Walker County Hospital District confirmed during its meeting on Wednesday that city of Huntsville leaders have expressed interest in purchasing the former Huntsville Memorial Hospital on Avenue O. The facility, which has been appraised at $2 million, has been left abandoned for years and contains a large amount of asbestos.

City leaders said during a meeting earlier this month that they would demolish the facility that was last home to the Ella Smither Geriatric Center and then use the land for city hall parking. City Manager Aron Kulhavy previously said that the new city hall is expected to consume most of the land that is currently utilized for parking.

The city last offered to purchase the hospital grounds in 2018 at a price tag of $2.25 million. However, that offer was ultimately terminated due to pending legal battles between the hospital district and the descendents of the former owner. Those legal issues have since been cleared.

However, before any offer is made, the city must first decide on where they want to build the new city hall, which was approved by voters in 2016. Huntsville council member Joe Rodriquez has pushed for a proposal that would relocate city hall to FM 2821 in northern Huntsville, next to the new police station.

“This would be a blessing for not only the hospital district, but also the city of Huntsville,” hospital district member Judy Emmett said.

HOSPITAL UPDATE

In an update from Huntsville Memorial CFO Jim Jenkins, hospital district officials were told that volumes were light over the month of April, mostly to a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations. However, the average length of stay has remained at approximately six days — nearly the same average from the peak of the pandemic.

Jenkins also noted that the hospital may be looking to eliminate some beds in the correctional care unit. The unit, which offers care for TDCJ inmates in a separate wing of the hospital, currently has 23 beds. However, the unit has stayed below 50% capacity most of the year and currently has less than 10 beds occupied.

The next meeting of the Walker County Hospital District is scheduled for June 23.