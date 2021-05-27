Cancel
Harrison County, WV

Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to seek 'partnership' with municipalities on American Rescue Plan projects in exchange for absorbing costs

By JoAnn Snoderly STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will pay engineering costs for partnering municipalities' American Rescue Plan Act infrastructure projects following a 2-to-1 vote by commissioners at a Wednesday regular meeting. Commissioner Patsy Trecost promoted his proposal for the county commission to absorb the engineering costs on municipal...

www.wvnews.com
