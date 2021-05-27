Bridgewater joins Little East men’s swim

Bridgewater State University will be joining the Swimming and Diving Little East Conference. President of Rhode Island College and Chair of the LEC Presidents Council told the LEC website “On behalf of the Presidents Council of the Little East Conference, I am pleased to welcome Bridgewater State University men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs to our membership… Bridgewater State University has been a longstanding partner in other LEC sports and its mission aligns well with the LEC’s core membership as a public, New England institution.”