John Clark Catches Up with the Sixers Fan/Urologist Who Flipped Russell Westbrook the Double Birds

By Kevin Kinkead
crossingbroad.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Crossing Broad, we believe that the Sixers fan who flipped Russell Westbrook the double birds deserves to ring the bell at a playoff game. His name is Richard Harkaway, and he’s actually a urologist. That’s awesome. Not only is he a Sixers supporter but he’s well-versed in the genitourinary tract, which includes our kidneys, urinary bladder, adrenal glands, urethra, and male reproductive organs. Hopefully you won’t need to visit a urologist in the near future, but they are there when we need them.

www.crossingbroad.com
