Mercury Insurance Offers Consumers Spring and Summer Home Maintenance Tips to Save Money

If you own a car but feel like you're wasting money on it, you should consider car sharing. Read on to learn about the tips and tricks of this money-saving automobile hack. When you have a car, the primary purpose is to serve your family and help take care of your needs. While owning a car is a blessing, it can also be a struggle because of repair and maintenance costs. However, a car can be a source of income and help you save money through car sharing. You might be wondering "how do I share my car and save money?" Here is how.