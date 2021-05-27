Owls return to parliament
Three athletes returned to Keene State’s men’s lacrosse team to play in the Little East Conference (LEC) semifinals game against Western Connecticut State University. One day before the Owls were scheduled to compete, most of the starting defense lineup was placed into quarantine, leaving the team short players. “We started counting numbers and we didn’t have enough kids to play, or at least on the defensive side of the game,” head coach Mark Theriault said.kscequinox.com