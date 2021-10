LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Businesses continue to make adjustments to accommodate the growing number of people working remotely. Mayo Clinic Health System created a modern drop-in workspace in its Professional Arts Building. Mayo leaders say there are times when remote workers need to be on campus, and this space allows them to work in a safe, socially distanced area. “It allows us to free up parking space. It allows us to make sure we don’t have too many people cluttering our hallways where our patients are congregating. So, it does lend itself to just a safe environment that will serve us even when this pandemic is behind us, ” Vice-Chair of Administration Eric Erickson.

