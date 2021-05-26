2021 Salutatorian
Samuel Schradle is the son of Patrick and Shannon Schradle. Samuel will be attending the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire to purse a degree in finance. While attending Eau Claire, Samuel will be a member of the UW Bluegold Football Team as a running back or safety. He has been involved Football, Basketball, Baseball, Track, Student Council, National Honor Society, Ruby’s Pantry, and activities and volunteering with St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Almena.cumberland-advocate.com