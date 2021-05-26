Cancel
Key findings: How Americans’ attitudes about climate change differ by generation, party and other factors

By Cary Funk
Pew Research Center
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajorities of Americans say the federal government, businesses and other actors are doing too little to reduce the effects of climate change and express support for a variety of policy approaches aimed at addressing the issue. At the same time, the public has limited appetite for some of the more dramatic proposed changes to energy consumption, such as phasing out the use of fossil fuels entirely or ending the production of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

