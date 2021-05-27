Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaver THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAVER AND NORTHEASTERN LIPSCOMB COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.