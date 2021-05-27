Cancel
Castro County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 920 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest of Happy, or 14 miles northeast of Dimmitt, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Happy and Nazareth. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Swisher County, TX
Castro County, TX
Dimmitt, TX
Texas Cars
Nazareth, TX
#Extreme Weather
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Osage FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Franklin and Osage. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 908 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Claytonville, or 14 miles northeast of Plainview, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Mackenzie Reservoir and Claytonville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SWISHER COUNTY At 1259 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Wayside to 11 miles west of Vigo Park to near Tulia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vigo Park, or 18 miles northwest of Silverton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1231 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles northwest of Hart to 6 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Dimmitt, Hart, Kress, Happy and Nazareth. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 115 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Vigo Park, or 15 miles north of Silverton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Texas Tech University West Texas mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 115 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Vigo Park, or 15 miles north of Silverton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Texas Tech University West Texas mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Happy to 6 miles northwest of Tulia to 5 miles northeast of Hart, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 858 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Claytonville, or 11 miles northeast of Plainview, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Mackenzie Reservoir and Claytonville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 115 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Vigo Park, or 15 miles north of Silverton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Texas Tech University West Texas mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1253 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Vigo Park, or 10 miles northeast of Tulia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tulia, Happy, Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Cherokee County in southeastern Kansas Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Western Barton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri * Until 845 AM CDT Saturday. * At 1252 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pittsburg, Girard, Frontenac, Arma, Liberal, Cherokee, Weir and Sheldon. The Lightning Creek and Cow Creek basins have received up to 3 inches of rain already. With additional rain expected, these two streams are expected to rapidly rise through the early morning hours. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Okfuskee County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Tulsa has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Okmulgee. * Through Sunday morning. * Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across portions of northeast Oklahoma through Tonight. 2 to 4 inches of rain will be likely across the watch area through Tonight with locally higher amounts possible. This will likely lead to flooding of flood prone areas.
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Yoakum County in northwestern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Plains, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cochran and northeastern Yoakum Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 05:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 538 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami... Vinita Commerce... Fairland Afton... Quapaw Welch... Bernice Bluejacket... Wyandotte Picher... Narcissa Bernice State Park... Cleora White Oak... Ottawa Peoria... Cardin Pyramid Corners... Twin Bridges State Park FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED