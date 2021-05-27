Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves will build up to 9 feet tonight.