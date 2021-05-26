Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Windsor’s Art In The Park Is A Go Proceeding a Little Differently For 2021

By Eric Bonnici
eyesonwindsor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt in the Park 2021 looks a little different this year!. The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) and the Virtual Art in the Park Committee announced that they are keeping the spirit of Art in the Park alive for 2021 – albeit much different than the community is used to.

eyesonwindsor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Art#Public Announcement#Covid 19 Pandemic#Public Art#Public Auction#The Rotary Club#The Park Committee#Instagram#Windsor Essex Community#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Blowing Rock, NCWatauga Democrat

Art in the Park returns for 2021

BLOWING ROCK — While it may not be summer officially, it felt like that time of year on Saturday, May 22, when Art in the Park returned to Blowing Rock. For nearly 60 years, Art in the Park has been a High Country showcase of artistic talent, with vendors from all over setting up shop up and down Park Avenue in downtown.
Visual Artseattlepi.com

Free Little Art Gallery

Our neighborhood now has its own Free Little Art Gallery. Similar to the many “little free libraries” that dot our sidewalks, the concept is to take a piece and, if possible, leave a piece. An anonymous reader wrote to us to say: I thought I would share our neighborhood FLAG_Wallingford which opened its mini art […]
Waterville, MEwaterville-me.gov

Art in the Park: Sunflower Houses and Summer Art Journals

For more information about this week’s Project: https://www.watervillecreates.org/shows/art-in-the-park-sunflower-houses-and-summer-art-journals/. Waterville Public Library and Common Street Arts are partnering this summer with Art in the Park – Thursdays, June 17th – August 19th from 3:30-5 pm, located at the Waterville Farmer’s Market at Head of Falls. Each week, Serena Sandborn and guest artists will instruct the audience in different art techniques. There will also be a fun story from our children’s librarian and one lucky listener will win a copy of the book! All programs will be held with social distancing and health protocols in place.
Festivalromper.com

Sam’s Club’s Memorial Day Hours Look A Little Different

Memorial Day is going to be so fun this year that I won’t even care when my kids drip their popsicles all over the patio furniture. Come to think of it, I still need to grab a box of popsicles for them. But, is Sam's Club open on Memorial Day, or do I need to do my shopping over the weekend?
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Arts-Focused Island Parks

The Little Island project, a park in Manhattan designed by Thomas Heatherwick, contains three contemporary stages for live art performances that are nestled within serene greenery. The design of the public park is defined by the mushroom-shaped pillars, which are set at varying heights and form the island's foundation. The pillars have an iconic white concrete esthetic that stands out against the green backdrop.
Lifestylemommypoppins.com

Little Island Opens Bringing New Park, Live Entertainment to Manhattan's West Side

If 2020 was the year of the park, with New Yorkers flocking to green spaces in record numbers, park-going in 2021 is next-level thanks to Little Island, aka the floating park, which opens to the public today. The 2.4-acre park far out-punches its tiny footprint, thanks to the uber-creative use of space and a robust programming calendar to match.
Visual Artdoppleronline.ca

Little art gallery brings joy to a simple stroll

Art and creativity is in Helena Renwick’s very DNA. Her mother was an artist and her father a potter so she came to her love of art naturally. Her formal arts education began at York University, continued at Ryerson, and culminated with a degree in fine arts and art history from the University of Toronto.
Salem, MADaily Item

Community input sought for public art at Salem’s Charlotte Forten Park

SALEM — In an effort to best honor Salem abolitionist icon Charlotte Forten, the city has announced the launch of a new study, the Creative Imaginings for Charlotte Forten Park Community Input Survey. The city will be collecting feedback as part of a “visioning process” to better understand how the...
Saranac Lake, NYsaranaclake.com

The Bugs are Here: Art is Decidedly Different in Saranac Lake

The creative spirit of Saranac Lake is on display in our numerous art galleries, exhibit spaces, unique shops, and music venues, all with their doors open to visitors again. Galleries and historic museums are ready to operate normal hours, live music and plays are in the works, and public art is popping up all around downtown.
Visual Artstalberttoday.ca

Art for art: Little free gallery encourages creativity in the community

Doris Charest has been painting since her now-grown children were small. “My kids, when they were little, they would say, ‘Oh, mama, you make a mess. And then you fix it,’ which is basically what I do. I start with an abstract and then I look for something – everything ends up being semi-realistic,” said Charest.
Visual Artourtribune.com

Student art in the park

Temporary exhibit of student art from across the country. Visitors will enjoy the installation of a new temporary art exhibit at the Big Thicket National Preserve Visitor Center. Entitled “Find Your Adventure,” this art installation was created in partnership with the International Fiber Collaborative, which worked with students from across the country to create more than 70 pieces of art highlighting the vast array of plants and animals found in the thicket. Each piece represents the students’ unique perspective on the diversity of the natural environment in this region. More than 350 students from 18 different schools in 11 states including Uxbridge High School in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, Cottonwood Elementary School in Paola, Kansas, Hobbton High School in Newton, North Carolina and Central Heights Middle School in Nacogdoches, Texas, created art for this exhibit. The exhibition will be on display through the end of August.
Entertainmentmaroonweekly.com

June Arts Council Classes and Camps

For anyone looking for a fun and creative way to spend the summer, The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a great place to start. The Arts Council is dedicated to making art accessible to everyone, putting a lot of effort into making their classes fun as well as informational.
Swimming & Surfingmaplecreeknews.com

Swimming pool plan adjustment

The positioning of Maple Creek’s proposed pool building has been adjusted to improve accessibility. Town Council has agreed to turn the planned building 90 degrees, placing it on the west side, not the north side, of the site near Centennial Park. It was believed that this would allow better access to the public and for servicing.
Charitiesgananoquereporter.com

Rotary Reflections: Giving the Boys and Girls Club a future

The Boys and Girls Club began as an adjunct program offered in the city’s north end by the Community Council of North Kingston. Financed primarily by government grants for youth employment and without wider community support, its future was in jeopardy. This is when the Rotary Club of Kingston stepped in.
Carrollton, GAwestga.edu

UWG Student Sells Art, Donates Proceeds to Scholarship He Received

Nathan Childers knows firsthand the impact scholarships can have on students. And now, thanks to his ingenuity and generosity, art majors at the University of West Georgia will be able to benefit even more from the very scholarship he received as a student. “Scholarships have been paramount to my success...