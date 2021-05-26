Windsor’s Art In The Park Is A Go Proceeding a Little Differently For 2021

Temporary exhibit of student art from across the country. Visitors will enjoy the installation of a new temporary art exhibit at the Big Thicket National Preserve Visitor Center. Entitled “Find Your Adventure,” this art installation was created in partnership with the International Fiber Collaborative, which worked with students from across the country to create more than 70 pieces of art highlighting the vast array of plants and animals found in the thicket. Each piece represents the students’ unique perspective on the diversity of the natural environment in this region. More than 350 students from 18 different schools in 11 states including Uxbridge High School in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, Cottonwood Elementary School in Paola, Kansas, Hobbton High School in Newton, North Carolina and Central Heights Middle School in Nacogdoches, Texas, created art for this exhibit. The exhibition will be on display through the end of August.