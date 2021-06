The Mauriceville Heritage Association hosted the 40th annual pageant in conjunction with the 2021 Crawfish Bash planned for April 30 through May 1. In 1981, the Mauriceville Crawfish Festival Association hosted the first Crawfish Festival Queen Pageant as a fundraising project. It quickly became an annual tradition in conjunction with the Mauriceville Crawfish Festival. In 2018, The Mauriceville Crawfish Festival Association became a federally recognized non-profit under the name Mauriceville Heritage Association and changed the format to the annual festival. In conjunction with those changes, the Annual Mauriceville Crawfish Festival Queen became Miss Orange County to fully represent our area. For 40 years, our association has produced not just a pageant, but a moving experience that remains in the hearts and on the minds of local young women for generations. In recognition of the 40th year, an heirloom crown was added to the awards to be passed each year to the newly crowned Miss Orange County.