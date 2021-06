Rain or shine, the Morris Hills boys come to compete. The big day for the Scarlet Knights at the Morris County Championships in Boonton started in the afternoon before torrential showers swept through and delayed the meet for an hour. Dom Wallace laid face first on the ground covered in sweat, turf and his own spit, but it was all warranted as he tied (yes, tied) the meet record in the 800-meter run at 1:53.34.