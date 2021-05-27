Cancel
HK’s Next Digital shares soar as trading resumes after Jimmy Lai assets frozen

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares in jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital Ltd soared on Thursday, the first day of trading after a suspension of longer than a week following a freeze in the pro-democracy activist’s assets under the national security law. In a late Wednesday statement, the media publisher said...

Jimmy Lai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#Hk#Reuters#Next Digital Ltd#Wealthy Securities#Next Digital#Taiwan Apple Daily
Beijing, CN
World
Economy
Markets
China
