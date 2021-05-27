Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘The Masked Singer’s Piglet Says He’s Now ‘Even’ With His Brother With His Season 5 Win

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Sidney Herald
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5 finale.]. The Masked Singer has crowned another winner. In the May 26 finale, the remaining three contestants — Chameleon, Black Swan, and Piglet — performed one last time in hopes of walking away victorious. Chameleon (rapper Wiz Khalifa) came in third, Black Swan (singer JoJo) was second, and Piglet won it all. But who was under the Piglet mask? It was, as panelists Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy (and guest panelist LeAnn Rimes, who won Season 4 as the Sun) guessed, 98 Degrees’ Nick Lachey.

www.sidneyherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trick Daddy
Person
Lewis Capaldi
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Jojo
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Nick Lachey
Person
Drew Lachey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Cincinnati#Reality Show#Chameleon#Sun#Porkopolis#Flying Pig Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Songwriting Brought Light Into Skylar Astin’s World—Now, He’s Finally Sharing His Songs

The past decade has been pretty busy for actor and vocalist, Skylar Astin. First coming into prominence as an original cast member for the Broadway show, Spring Awakening, things really started to ramp up when he became a widely-recognized face (and voice) for his role in the 2012 musical-comedy, Pitch Perfect. Charming, precise and with those killer cords to boot, his talent has since landed him roles in all sorts of film, television and stage productions (including a starring role in the NBC comedy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist). Through it all, he delivered impassioned performances, bringing the songs and stories to life. But then, everything came to a stand-still last March.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Watch the Video For T-Pain and Kehlani’s ‘I Like Dat’

The former released the music video for ‘I Like Dat’, his collaboration with R&B singer Kehlani. The song dropped back in May and was well received by fans. The two performed the single on Jimmy Kimmel Live just a few weeks ago. The Western-themed visual shows both artists in a...