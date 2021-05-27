Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Gap ties up with Walmart to launch home products line

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Gap Inc is launching a new brand of home products that will be sold exclusively on Walmart’s website in June, the companies said on Wednesday, as the apparel retailer looks to diversify its business. The home goods market has boomed over the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic...

wincountry.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gap Inc#Home Furnishings#Reuters#Euromonitor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Walmart
Related
ShoppingGear Patrol

Gap Home Arrives at Walmart, and I'll Take One of Everything

The folks over at mall mainstay Gap have made a couple of interesting moves lately. The brand announced a collaboration with Kanye West, with the first piece — a jacket — dropping just a couple weeks ago (to mixed feedback). Then the apparel brand introduced a line of home goods under the Gap Home brand, which is finally out now. But here's the thing: you can't find it at Gap's website or your local mall. Walmart alone is selling it...and it's shockingly good.
Retailthemountvernongrapevine.com

Retail Sales Associate Wanted

Nearly a century after opening our doors, Beall’s Inc. continues to serve our communities with the spirit of pride and appreciation first shown by Robert M. Beall back in 1915. In 1987, with the start of the Outlet business in retail, his son E.R.Beall decided to open the first Beall’s Outlet in Florida. The concept was a hit and the Outlet division has been growing ever since. Currently within the Beall’s Inc. portfolio, there are over 450 Outlet stores and 70 Department Stores that cover 13 states, with sales over a billion dollars annually. The Outlet division conducts business under two different names, Beall’s Outlet within Florida, Georgia and Arizona and Burke’s Outlet for all other locations.
ShoppingPosted by
Red Tricycle

Gap Home Is Now at Walmart & Just Take All Our Money

If you’re on the fence about loving Walmart, the company’s newest announcement may change your mind. In a new collaboration, Walmart is not the exclusive seller of Gap Home!. Gap Home is the first-ever home collection for the brand, and if it’s more than affordable. It features over 400 items...
RetailFurniture Today

Etc. launches new home office furniture line on Wayfair and Overstock

JASPER, Ind. – Etc., a seating and home office furniture division of Kimball International, has launched a new brand of home office furniture that is now available through both Wayfair and Overstock. The company announced the launch of its Home Office Essentials line this week, expanding its reach into the...
RetailZacks.com

At Home (HOME) Boosts Store Count, Opens 2 Outlets in June

HOME - Free Report) continued its expansion spree with the opening of two new stores in June, thereby boosting the company’s footprint. These stores are located at 8320 Delta Shores Circle S, Sacramento, CA; and 8585 Yosemite St, Denver, CO. With the inclusion of these two stores, the company’s store...
ShoppingPopSugar

For the First Time, Gap Has Created a Home-Decor Line, Exclusively at Walmart

When we need classic staples we can work into all different kinds of outfits, we turn to Gap. The iconic brand makes some of our favorite jeans ever, as well as essential T-shirts and button-downs you can wear with everything. This year, though, the brand has extended into a new category, home, with a collection launching today, exclusively at Walmart.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Off Price Retail Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Stein Mart, Walmart, Amazon

Latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Off Price Retail Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of COVID-19 Outbreak- Off Price Retail. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Off Price Retail market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Stein Mart, Walmart, Amazon Inc., TJX Companies, Aldi Einkauf, CVS Health, Costco etal, Kohl's, Target Corporation, DollarTree, Ross Stores, Tesco, Kroger, Marshalls, Burlington Coat Factory, Schwarz Unternehmens Treuhand KG, Carrefour, J. C. Penney & Home Depot.
ShoppingNBC News

New Gap Home collection debuts at Walmart: What to know

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Gap, which is well-known...
Beauty & Fashionchainstoreage.com

Walmart unveils new Gap Home brand with social media event

Walmart is launching its new Gap-branded line with a livestream shopping event. Available only at Walmart, the Gap Home collection features more than 400 items across home décor, tabletop, bedding and bath, ranging in price from $15.88 for a denim pillow to $64.98 for a king comforter set. (Click here to see the line’s lookbook.)
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Neutra Acquires Recreational Hemp Product Brand, Deity to Launch Delta-8 Product Line

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) has announced it is acquired Deity Wellness, a company focused on the recreational use of hemp-based products. Deity has developed a Delta-8 gummy, which Neutra will bring to market within this week of the acquisition. This will be Neutra's first foray into Delta-8 THC products, a move made possible after the Texas Legislature declined to ban the substance earlier in June.
Industrymining-technology.com

Industrial Production Line Assembly Platforms

The assembly platforms have been designed specifically to accommodate the workflow of the product through the production line. Each platform is fitted with its own 5t overhead crane to assist with assembling heavy components. The working platform can move in a vertical (up/down) and horizontal (in/out) direction. Extendable “fingers” can...
Shopping8thandwalton.com

Gap Home available on Walmart.com — Walmart.com

Gap Home makes its online debut offering over 400 items:. “Gap Home will be available to shop on Walmart.com starting Thursday, June 24. At launch, the collection will feature more than 400 items across home décor, tabletop, bedding and bath. From super-soft bedding to elevated tableware and more inspired finds, Gap Home offers quality designs and go-to essentials to instantly refresh your living space.”
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Secure your home and save up to $90 on new Ring products this Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day has some amazing deals, and it's not a shock to us that some of the best savings come on Amazon's own products. Ring is an Amazon company these days, which means Prime Day is a great time to buy some new security cameras, an all-new alarm system, or even the classic Ring video doorbell. Whatever you need, it's most likely on sale right now.
Economydallassun.com

Citizen Stash Expands Its Flower Product Line Up in B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the 'Company' or 'Citizen Stash') (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is pleased to announce the launch of FPOG (Fruity Pebbles OG) into the British Columbia market starting this month.
Skin CareMySanAntonio

Avenoir Cosmetics Gears Up for Summer with Line of Skincare Products

Luxury skincare brand highlights facial products to use in summer skincare regimen. Avenoir Cosmetics, an international leader in developing science-based, top performing skincare products, is gearing up for summer with its ready-to- purchase products which are inclusive for all skin types and tones. The bundle includes Cell Repair Toner, Cell...