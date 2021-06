The Angels should be ashamed of themselves. The 2010 Angels team was under .500 after consistently being the lead dog in the AL West throughout the 2000’s, so in 2011, they called up a guy named Mike Trout, who it turns out, might be the best all-around baseball athlete who has ever played the game. He won the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year, setting the league ablaze with homers, stolen bases, hit-robberies in the outfield, and getting on base in every way possible. This set the table for the Angels front office to realize he was something for the team to build around, so they went out and signed World Series MVP Albert Pujols to a massive 10-year deal, All-Star pitcher CJ Wilson, and then 2010 AL MVP Josh Hamilton- on paper, they were deemed a free agency superteam at the time.