As VP and CTO of NTT DATA Services, Kris leads client innovation programs and the IT Strategy Consulting Practice. Follow Kris @KFitzCTO. Ask three different executives what CTO stands for, and you might get three different answers. Everyone knows “Chief” and “Officer,” but does the "T" stand for technical/technology, transformation, transition or something else? For me, a CTO who, before Covid, routinely flew all over the world, the "T" might as well have meant “travel.”