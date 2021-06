Until Thursday night, Nic Fink had experienced nothing but heartache as he tried to fulfill a lifelong dream and qualify for the Olympics. The Morristown swimmer and Pingry School graduate arrived at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials as one of the favorites to make Team USA for the Rio Olympics, but then finished a disappointing seventh in his two signature events -- the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke -- to miss out on swimming on the world’s biggest stage.