SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres left-hander Blake Snell has thrown six no-hit innings against the New York Mets. The only batter to reach against the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was Billy McKinney, who walked with two outs in the fifth. Snell has eight strikeouts and has thrown 80 pitches. Snell hasn’t gotten an out in the seventh inning yet this season, and his highest pitch count was 97 pitches on May 18. There have been six no-hitters in the majors already this season. Seven no-hitters would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.