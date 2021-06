To invest $2 million in each of the selected start-ups Lenskart Vision Fund aims to nurture innovations disrupting eyewear, eye-care and omni-channel retail. India’s leading omni-channel D2C eyewear brand Lenskart has announced its plans to invest up to $2mn in each of the selected start-ups that are synergistic to the eyewear, eye-care and omni-channel retail sectors. In addition to the infusion of capital, select start-ups will benefit from Lenskart’s phenomenal market access via 700+ retail stores and online channels across India, Singapore, Middle-East and the US.