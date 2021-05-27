Gap ties up with Walmart to launch home products line

Nearly a century after opening our doors, Beall’s Inc. continues to serve our communities with the spirit of pride and appreciation first shown by Robert M. Beall back in 1915. In 1987, with the start of the Outlet business in retail, his son E.R.Beall decided to open the first Beall’s Outlet in Florida. The concept was a hit and the Outlet division has been growing ever since. Currently within the Beall’s Inc. portfolio, there are over 450 Outlet stores and 70 Department Stores that cover 13 states, with sales over a billion dollars annually. The Outlet division conducts business under two different names, Beall’s Outlet within Florida, Georgia and Arizona and Burke’s Outlet for all other locations.