Kathleen Turner Talks Reuniting With Michael Douglas for ‘Kominsky Method’

We kept watching even though there was too much bathroom humor and too many stereotypical characters. This is a buddy comedy and there was special chemistry between Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) and Norman (Alan Arkin). They could be hilarious together and they were hard on each other. But you always knew one would do anything for the other (even leave a $10 million inheritance). We enjoyed season 1 and then, as the show jelled, we laughed out loud and flew through season 2. And then season 3 started with Norman's funeral. A buddy show without one of the buddies? Douglas received the Emmy and Globe nominations for his role as the failed actor turned coach but Arkin was what held the show together. Now the writers had to hope that Kominsky's ex-wife, played by Kathleen Turner, would work as his foil. Or some other member of the supporting cast would step up. Didn't happen. Season 3 couldn't end soon enough. Watch the first two, though.