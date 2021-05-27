Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kathleen Turner Talks Reuniting With Michael Douglas for ‘Kominsky Method’

By Ileane Rudolph, TV Insider
Sidney Herald
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleReunited and it feels so…sarcastic! On Season 3 of The Kominsky Method, Chuck Lorre’s dry comedy about getting older in the land of eternal youth (i.e., Los Angeles), Kathleen Turner joins full time as Roz, the biting ex-wife of Michael Douglas’ self-absorbed acting coach, Sandy Kominsky. Expect the kind of...

www.sidneyherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Turner
Person
Alan Arkin
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Chuck Lorre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bestie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones shows support to Michael Douglas on emotional day

Catherine Zeta-Jones made sure to publicly support her husband Michael Douglas over the weekend on what proved to be a bittersweet day. The Hollywood legend faced Father's Day without his beloved dad Kirk Douglas for the second time, following his death in February 2020. Michael had paid a heartfelt tribute...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Iconic Actor Michael Douglas, 76, Admits He Was Mistaken for His 18-Year-Old Daughter Carys' Grandfather

Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas and his family recently celebrated his 18-year-old daughter Cary's graduation, but the actor experienced a humorous moment. Legendary actor Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones were proud parents as they joined their 18-year-old daughter Cary for her high school graduation, but the actor experienced an awkward moment during the event.
TV & VideosThe Day

Tipping Point: Our picks and pans ("The Kominsky Method," "Cruella," Oscar Lang)

We kept watching even though there was too much bathroom humor and too many stereotypical characters. This is a buddy comedy and there was special chemistry between Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) and Norman (Alan Arkin). They could be hilarious together and they were hard on each other. But you always knew one would do anything for the other (even leave a $10 million inheritance). We enjoyed season 1 and then, as the show jelled, we laughed out loud and flew through season 2. And then season 3 started with Norman's funeral. A buddy show without one of the buddies? Douglas received the Emmy and Globe nominations for his role as the failed actor turned coach but Arkin was what held the show together. Now the writers had to hope that Kominsky's ex-wife, played by Kathleen Turner, would work as his foil. Or some other member of the supporting cast would step up. Didn't happen. Season 3 couldn't end soon enough. Watch the first two, though.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Michael Price Talks ‘F is for Family’ Season 5 & What’s Next

F is for Family is the second longest-running adult animated show on Netflix, only behind Bojack Horseman. The show has grown a dedicated fanbase throughout the years and was given a final fifth season in October 2020. We’ve been tracking all the developments for season 5, but we managed to...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Closer Weekly

Family Is Everything to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban! See Their Rare Photos With Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s two kids mean everything to them, which is why fans don’t see too many photos of their daughters, Sunday and Faith, on social media. Although the Big Little Lies star and the country crooner are extremely private when it comes to their personal lives, every now and then they’ll give a look inside their roles as parents.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Wyatt Earp’ Starring Kevin Costner Premiered in Theaters in 1994

Love it or hate it, Kevin Costner and Dennis Quaid clearly had a blast filming Wyatt Earp together, which hit theaters June 4, 1994. While short of a “modern classic” as far as Costner’s films go, Wyatt Earp remains a staple of the genre he redefined in the 1990s. In the titular role, the Hollywood icon stars in this epic that sprawls from Wichita to Dodge City to the O.K. Corral in Tombstone!
MoviesBroadway.com

Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits, Starring Norm Lewis & Michael Urie, Heads to Broadway This Fall

Another play has been announced for a Broadway bow this fall! Douglas Lyons' comedy Chicken & Biscuits will begin performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre on September 23 and open on October 10. The show is directed by Zhailon Levingston, currently the Associate Director of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. At the age of 27, he will be the youngest Black director in Broadway history. Chicken & Biscuits is scheduled to run through January 2, 2022. Tickets are now on sale.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Riley Keough

Riley Keough on ‘Zola’ and the Potential of a ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Making-Of Movie. Riley Keough has previously received critical acclaim for her nuanced performances of stoic characters, but her latest performance in Janicza Bravo‘s Zola is one you have to see to believe. In…. Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’ Star Tim Allen Posts Thought-Provoking Message About ‘Free Will’

Legendary funny man and actor Tim Allen continues to remain active on social media even after his hit show “Last Man Standing” ended. “Last Man Standing” aired its final episode earlier this year, bringing about a few tears from fans and cast members. This includes Tim Allen who admits to having trouble saying goodbye to the show and his character, Mike Baxter. In previous interviews regarding the show, Allen says he relates more to Baxter than many of his previous characters. The sitcom revolved around Allen’s comedic chops as the driving force behind its nine seasons on air.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘For Your Own Good’: Robert Downey, Jr. & Greg Berlanti Teaming Up To Produce A New HBO Max Series

Since the end of his run as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey, Jr. has really taken a step back from acting and focused primarily on his producing work with Team Downey. This has led to series such as “Sweet Tooth” and “Perry Mason,” both of which are really great. And it appears his next production effort, a TV adaptation of “For Your Own Good,” finds Team Downey working with one of the most prolific TV producers in the game today, Greg Berlanti.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Dexter: Michael C. Hall Talks Finale Frustration; Reveals Return Date?

While writer Scott Reynolds still has us wondering what's on the other side of that door, it appears series star and executive producer Michael C. Hall may have clued us in on when we can get our answer. In case you're wondering what we're talking about, we're talking about showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and Hall's Showtime return to Dexter. Earlier, Reynolds shared a look at director & EP Marcos Siega and Steadicam Operator Tom Schnaidt in the middle of filming- along with a ten-ton killer tease line: "Can't wait for you all to see what's on the other side of the door…". But then we came across Hall's interview with Times Radio's Phil Williams, where the Six Feet Under actor offers his thoughts on the original finale, an update on production on the series return, a response on if there could be more returns after this, and… the premiere date?!