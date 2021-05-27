Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

China industrial profits rise 57% y/y in April, slowing amid high commodity prices

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Earnings at China’s industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing. Profits at China’s industrial firms rose 57% year-on-year in April to 768.63 billion yuan ($120.22 billion), down from...

kelo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Yuan#Y Y#Reuters#Nbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
China
Related
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Ind-Ra lowers India FY22 GDP growth forecast to 9.6 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said its earlier estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 10.1 per cent for the current financial year (FY22) is unlikely to hold due to the speed and scale of Covid 2.0. It now expects GDP growth...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

Biz China Weekly: REITs, SOE profits, trade surplus

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the highlights of China's business news from the past week:. China's first batch of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) began trading on Monday, with five on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and four on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The price change...
Economykfgo.com

S&P affirms China ratings, says China to maintain robust GDP growth

(Reuters) – S&P Global Ratings said on Friday that it affirmed China’s ratings at A+/A-1 with a stable outlook, saying the country was likely to maintain above-average economic growth relative to other middle-income economies in the next few years. “This is in part due to its effective containment of the...
WorldForexTV.com

Singapore Industrial Production Accelerates In May

Singapore’s industrial production accelerated in May, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Friday. Industrial output surged 30.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.3 percent rise in March. Production was forecast to increase 23.6 percent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production grew 29.0 percent yearly in May, following a...
BusinessForexTV.com

Malaysia Inflation Slows In May

Malaysia’s consumer prices inflation eased in May, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday. Consumer price inflation eased to 4.4 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April. Economists had expected the inflation to remain unchanged at 4.7 percent. The annual growth was largely driven by the rise...
BusinessForexTV.com

UK Consumer Confidence Remains Stable In June: GfK

UK consumer sentiment remained unchanged in June, survey results from market research group GfK showed on Friday. The consumer confidence index held steady at -9.0 in June, while it was forecast to rise to -7.0. “A repetition of last month’s score doesn’t mean confidence is about to nose-dive,” Joe Staton,...
Gamblingmacaubusiness.com

Macau SLOT net profits drop by 37pct y-on-y in 2020

Lottery and sports betting concessionaire Macau SLOT Co. Ltd. reported a total of MOP96 million (US$12.1 million) in net profits for 2020, a 37 per cent drop from the previous year, its latest financial report indicates. The company attributed the decrease mainly to the suspension of worldwide sports leagues after...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Banks, Woolworths drag Australia shares lower

* NSW sees double-digit rise in COVID-19 cases (Updates to close) June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by banks and Woolworths Group, as the country’s most populous state grappled with a double-digit rise in COVID-19 cases. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said this...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close Higher On Strong Economic Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a strong note on Thursday as buoyant eurozone economic data and Bank of England Governor Bailey's dovish comments lifted sentiment. Worries about inflation subsided a bit after the Bank of England governor said the jump in consumer prices is expected to be temporary. The...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash discounts widen further

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened further on Thursday, weighed down by sluggish demand and expectations for increasing supplies. The jet cash differentials JET-SIN-DIF weakened for a fourth straight session to a discount of 42 cents per barrel, the widest since June 8. Although the aviation market is getting some support from summer travel demand in western countries, the ongoing border restrictions in Asia and limited scopes for international flights globally will keep hurting jet fuel margins well into 2022, market watchers said. Meanwhile, rising refinery run rates in the region would lead to additional supplies, prompting the need for steady arbitrage shipments to the West, trade sources said. Refining profit margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $5.59 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $5.77 a barrel on Wednesday. The jet fuel cracks are currently about 45% lower than their five-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 1% to a five-week high of 13.1 million barrels in the week to June 23, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.7 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 6.1% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week to June 18 versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Temasek-backed Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine are set to begin talks to explore combining their ailing offshore and marine (O&M) businesses, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. - Oil prices gained for a second day on Thursday after drawdowns in U.S. inventories and accelerating German economic activity bolstered confidence in the fuel demand recovery. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.46 0.04 0.05 78.42 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.31 0.01 -0.43 -2.32 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.56 0.04 0.05 78.52 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.21 0.01 -0.45 -2.22 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.77 0.04 0.05 78.73 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2 0.01 -0.50 -2.01 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.71 0.03 0.04 80.68 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.06 0 0.00 -0.06 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.98 -0.01 -0.01 77.99 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.42 -0.07 20.00 -0.35 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is marginally higher on Friday, recouping the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just breaking above the 7,300 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Strong gains in mining and financial stocks offset weakness in technology and energy stocks.
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. GDP Growth Unrevised At 6.4% In First Quarter

The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the pace of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 was unrevised from the previous estimate. The report said real gross domestic product spiked by 6.4 percent in the first quarter, matching the estimate provided last month as well as economist estimates.
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Friday, extending the slight gains in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 breaking back above the 29,000 mark, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders continue to be upbeat following the recent positive comments on the economy from the Bank of Japan and the lifting of the COVID-19 state of emergency in most major areas.
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
Industrypipingmart.com

India’s June steel exports may fall as local sales rise

India's steel exports will likely fall in June on increasing domestic demand as commercial activities resume with the lifting of localized lockdowns imposed by different states to contain the spread of Covid-19, market participants said. The country's steel exports are estimated to reach around 1mn t in June and about...