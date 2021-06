Despite the current break in MLS matches, the Monarchs coaches named their most completely USL starting squad against New Mexico United on Friday night in Zions Bank Stadium. Daniel Flores from the RSL Academy along with fairly permanent additions Bode Davis and Jeff Dewsnup from RSL were the only non-Monarchs in the starting eleven and only three more academy players were among the five on the bench. Further evident that the Covid-19 pandemic seems to continue to recede and a statement that the USL roster is filling up as quarantines end and fitness levels rise among the many young international players signed by the Monarchs for the 2021 season.