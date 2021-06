Whether people like it or not sooner or later Dabo will have to use to transfer portal. Because other teams are going to have a huge advantage. Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia out recruit us every year. And they are using the portal. We will start losing our competitive advantage if we don’t take advantage of the portal. Not saying a bunch of players every year. No one on here has ever said that. But sometimes he’s going to have to dip into the portal and take a player or two at specific positions where we are weak. A perfect example would be this year with quarterback. There’s a very good chance we go into the fall with DJ as our only quarterback that has really played. If there is a kid out there that can provide some depth we would be stupid not to go get him. Next year will be different. But this year we are hurting at quarterback. Dabo is not perfect. We will take some players from the portal eventually. Otherwise we’re handicapping ourselves. We’re tying one hand behind our back.