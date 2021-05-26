Cancel
Religion

Letter: Signs point to the nearness of Christ's return

 May 6

May 6 was the National Day of Prayer. Not one church or preacher held any kind of service that I know of in the county. How sad is that?. The Bible predicts that there will be more crime (Matthew 24:12), a breakdown of the family unit (2 Timothy 3:2-3), apathy toward spirituality and scoffing as the end draws near (2 Peter 3:3-4). All of these conditions will take place just before the return of Christ.

