Every hockey fan’s two favorite words: Game Seven. We’ve got a Friday night Game Seven for the right to go to the Stanley Cup Final. What could be better?. Despite allowing an incredible 12 consecutive goals between the fourth and sixth games of this series, the Islanders scored the most important goal so far on Wednesday night when Anthony Beauvillier picked off a Blake Coleman pass and ripped the puck by Andrei Vasilevskiy just over a minute into overtime. It tied the series at three games apiece and sent these teams back to Tampa for a winner-take-all Game Seven.