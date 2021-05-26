Cancel
Washington, MO

Track — Class 5 Section 3 meet

Washington Missourian
 12 days ago

Washington hosted the Class 5 Section 3 track meet Saturday, May 22. The Blue Jays qualified for the state championships in seven events.

www.emissourian.com
