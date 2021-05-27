‘The Masked Singer’s Piglet Says He’s Now ‘Even’ With His Brother With His Season 5 Win

The past decade has been pretty busy for actor and vocalist, Skylar Astin. First coming into prominence as an original cast member for the Broadway show, Spring Awakening, things really started to ramp up when he became a widely-recognized face (and voice) for his role in the 2012 musical-comedy, Pitch Perfect. Charming, precise and with those killer cords to boot, his talent has since landed him roles in all sorts of film, television and stage productions (including a starring role in the NBC comedy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist). Through it all, he delivered impassioned performances, bringing the songs and stories to life. But then, everything came to a stand-still last March.