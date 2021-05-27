Loogootee soars past Shoals at sectional, 13-1

ELNORA — Loogootee's Luke Nonte watched as the ball left his bat on Wednesday, making a beeline for the fence as it bulleted through the air. The sweet ecstasy of solid contact rattled down the barrel of the bat and into Nonte's palms, signaling that he may have something special. He had sent the ball sailing over the head of Shoals centerfielder Eli Stoll, and as just the second Lion batter to step to the plate in the first inning of the two teams' sectional opener at North Daviess, Nonte wasn't going to waste any time in getting things started with a bang.