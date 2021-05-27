Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Oilers, GM Ken Holland decry racial abuse against Ethan Bear

Times Daily
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland said any racist comments directed to First Nation defenseman Ethan Bear are “totally unacceptable” and “disgusting.”. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

www.timesdaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Bear
Person
Ken Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Gm#Ap#First Nation#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLdraytonvalleywesternreview.com

If Edmonton Oilers don't re-sign Dmitry Kulikov, Ken Holland needs a good Plan B

The absence of Oscar Klefbom for the entirety of the 2021 season left a gaping void in Edmonton Oilers’ top four. While Klefbom’s fellow left-side workhorse Darnell Nurse answered the bell by taking on an even bigger role in all situations and righty Tyson Barrie did a solid job filling in on the powerplay, at no point during the season did the Oilers have a “true” 2LD.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Holland Might Want to Stick With the Players He Knows

With $23 million in cap space (maybe more depending on possible buy outs) there’s going to be a temptation by the Edmonton Oilers and general manager Ken Holland to spend heavily in free agency. There are two ways to do so. First, with 14 pending restricted and/or unrestricted free agents on the Oilers roster, Holland can use his money to keep his own players. Second, the GM can go out and try to land other assets.
NHLthebeaumontnews.ca

Does Ken Holland need to a major shake-up in his pro scouting department?

The Edmonton Oilers moved on from their last chief pro scout, Duane Sutter, after a run of weak signings and trades, but it’s hard to argue that things have improved much with Archie Henderson as Ken Holland’s right-hand man. There’s been some major misses with Henderson as the Director of...
NHLhannaherald.com

The next few weeks will define Ken Holland's tenure as Edmonton Oilers' GM

Memo to Ken Holland: It’s “Go” time. For the most part Holland has displayed a patient hand at the tiller of the Edmonton Oilers since assuming the General Manager’s office two off-seasons ago. With a couple of notable exceptions, he’s worked around the edges of the roster that he inherited, added pieces here and there generally through short-term, small-dollar contracts and shorter-term rentals via the trade market, all the while giving youngsters in the system the time to develop at their own pace. His teams have performed well enough to finish in second place in their division both seasons, only to crash and burn in the playoffs.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

NHL rumors: Surprise team emerges in Jack Eichel trade sweepstakes

Several teams have a strong case to pursue Jack Eichel, but a surprising suitor has surfaced. The Buffalo Sabres won the NHL Draft lottery, but the cloud hanging over them is the Jack Eichel situation. Off-and-on trade rumors seem sure to come to fruition this offseason, as the two sides disagree on the treatment of an injury that cost him a big chunk of this season.
NHLchatsports.com

Editorial: Who Would Steve Yzerman Pick First Overall?

TORONTO - APRIL 13: Edmonton Oilers GM Steve Tambellini awaits the announcement for the first overall pick during the NHL Draft Lottery Drawing at the TSN Studio April 13, 2010 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Abelimages / Getty Images for NHL) Well, it looks like fortune has finally swung...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

An offseason checklist for the Chicago Blackhawks

The offseason has arrived with roughly half of the league missing the playoffs and several more having since been eliminated. It’s time to examine what those teams need to accomplish over the coming months. Next up is a look at Chicago. The Blackhawks were one of the early-season surprises this...
NHLmatchsticksandgasoline.com

Traci’s 10 Takes - June 2021

Well, it’s been an interesting few months for me and I want to take a moment to say thank you to all who have re-joined me on my adventure in hockey writing. This is not something I ever thought I’d come back to, but...here I am. I want to say a huge thank you to the boss-man of the site for allowing me to come back and continue doing what I love. And another big thank you to the other writers on this site for welcoming me back unconditionally. This has been like coming home. And I appreciate the opportunity.
NHLYardbarker

Gerard Gallant is the right coach to help the NY Rangers reach their playoff goals

When the Rangers’ search for a new head coach began, John Tortorella, Rick Tocchet, Bob Hartley, and Gerard Gallant were names that came up repeatedly. After thorough review, Chris Drury came to the decision to hire Gallant. He had seemed like the obvious choice for some time, but now that he has actually been hired, the reasons for this have been clarified.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Seattle Kraken Hire Dave Hakstol As Head Coach

The Seattle Kraken have named Dave Hakstol as the first head coach in franchise history in a historic moment for the organization. The former NCAA and NHL head coach joins the Kraken as they continue preparations for their first season in 2021-22. The team announced the hiring Thursday morning. Kraken...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Coyotes’ Coach Search, Nylander, Ak Bars

With head coaches flying off the market and one of the top available names being the guy they just let go, the Arizona Coyotes’ hunt for a head coach is in an interesting spot. From the get-go, the word was that the ’Yotes and GM Bill Armstrong could be looking for a fresh voice, perhaps even a first-time NHL coach, so they may be unfazed by the recent run on big names. Yet, insider Craig Morgan reports that one of their top candidates is in fact a seasoned veteran. Morgan writes that Dallas Stars assistant Todd Nelson is scheduled to have his third interview for the vacancy, by all accounts the most of any candidate. Nelson has been in the NHL (or AHL) since 2006, including a brief stint as the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers. He has found great success in the minors, winning two Calder Cups, and never really got a fair shake as the bench boss in Edmonton, so in a way he would be somewhat of a first-time NHL head coach. He has picked up experience in Dallas over the past three years under Jim Montgomery and Rick Bowness and could be ready for another shot at the top job.
NHLPosted by
Cool 98.7

North Dakota’s Dave Hakstol Is An NHL Head Coach Again

Former University of North Dakota player and coach Dave Hakstol is back in the NHL. Hakstol has been named the first ever head coach of the Seattle Kraken expansion National Hockey League team. According to an article on ESPN, Hakstol said, "I view it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be...
NHLtheScore

ESPN hires Mark Messier as NHL analyst

ESPN has signed Hall of Famer Mark Messier to a multi-year deal as an NHL studio analyst, the company announced Thursday. His contract begins in 2021-22. Messier is regarded as one of the best players of all time. During his 25-year playing career, which ended in 2003-04, he won six Stanley Cups, two Hart Trophies, and a Conn Smythe Award. He sits third on both the all-time games played list and all-time points list.
NHLtheahl.com

Bears’ Fisch honored with Ken McKenzie Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has selected Zack Fisch, manager of media relations and broadcasting for the Hershey Bears, as the winner of the league’s Ken McKenzie Award for the 2020-21 season. Recognizing the important role played by team management in building a successful franchise, the Ken McKenzie...
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

5 NHL Players that Could be Traded this Offseason

The NHL offseason is approaching after the Stanley Cup Finals. Here are five NHL Players that could be traded this offseason. Jack Eichel is the biggest fish on the trade market this offseason and maybe the biggest player on the trade market we have seen in a while. Eichel is a young elite center with tremendous upside, however, he has a tough time winning in Buffalo. Eichel finally has had enough and wants out. Eichel is going to gain a ton of interest in the trade market and the only thing that is bringing his value down is his neck injury that held him out for most of the year.
NHLMelfort Journal

Canucks looked to Trotz after Torts, but caring coach got away to Caps instead

Perspective is always present with Barry Trotz. The engaging New York Islanders head coach is just as educating and entertaining in explaining a gut-punch loss as he is delivering a period-by-period account of an exhilarating, season-saving overtime triumph Wednesday. With the Islanders one victory away Friday from replicating what the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Luke Richardson Coaches Habs back to Stanley Cup

The Montreal Canadiens are headed back to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1993 following a 3-2 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Former Flyers defenseman Luke Richardson, who has been an assistant coach for the Habs over the past three seasons, served as interim head coach during the final four games of their Semifinal series against Vegas after (other) interim head coach Dominique Ducharme entered COVID protocol.