Baseball: On May 5, the Lancers traveled down 109 and played Eureka beating them, 7-2. Senior Luc Fladda struck out 12 and only gave up one hit. Senior Peyton Cizek went 3-5 with two hits and a home run and had four RBI’s on the night. On May 6, the Lancers beat Kirkwood, 5-1. Senior Gavin Oswald pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts. Senior John Kramer also continued his great offensive season with another homerun. On May 7, the Lancers faced Eureka one more time and won 15-5. Eight of those 15 came in the sixth inning alone and the Lancers finished with 12 total hits on the night. The Lancers finished the week as the Yellow Pool Suburban Conference champions.